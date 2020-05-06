fbpx

JBay Dentist is open with new safety protocols to combat Covid-19

JBay Dentist is open with new safety protocols to combat Covid-19
Jeffreys Bay 6 May 2020

JBay Dentist has used the lockdown period to implement new safety measures that will be required from dentists to keep themselves and clients safe from Covid-19.

“Our Safety Protocols in place. These Protocols are in line with the recommendations of the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH) and the CSIR, during this COVID-19 pandemic, said Isabeau Joubert from JBay Dentist.

“We spent the last couple of months preparing for the new norm in dentistry and have set up a brand new COVID-19 JBay Dentist Health and Safety Protocol to minimise the risk of contamination.

This is the way in which we will be conducting our business from here on forward.”

The following preventative measures are in place and JBay Dentist will be open from today:

A. The dental practice, on the corner of Tecoma Street and da Gama road has been upgraded with the following:

– Professional grade extractor fans to eliminate aerosols
– UV C lights: A potent disinfectant for fluid or airborne coronavirus
– New safety barriers were put in place at the front door, the reception desk, between the waiting and consultation and at the room where the aerosols are made, isolating it completely.

B. Dental staff will be dressed in the correct PPE (Professional Protective Equipment) for the specific procedures.

C. COVID-19 JBAY DENTIST Health and Safety Protocol is implemented to minimise the risk of contamination with SARS-COV-2 and lower mitigation and the spread of COVID-19.

D. Enough time will be allowed between each dental appointment to facilitate intensive decontamination with further disinfectant aerosols by means of a fogger and the sterilisation of all dental equipment and areas within the practice.

E. Each patient will be screened. They will have to complete a questionnaire prior to their dental visit and go through a thorough screening process to minimise the treatment of a COVID-19 positive patient. Patients will wait in the car until the dental surgery is ready.

Article continues below...

Only the patient will be allowed to pass through the front door (Except in cases of minors, where one adult will be allowed).

Upon arrival, further screening of the patient will take place at the first barrier window, with a temperature check.

F. An extra barrier, rubberdam, will be used in the patient’s mouth whilst doing dental restorations under High Volume Evacuation (HVE)

Upon entering, the patient will only be in the waiting room for a short period, or in most cases, no time at all.

The new normal at JBay Dentist

Our aim is to immediately bring patients through to the consultation rooms (with only their cell phone and no handbag)”, said Dr Joubert.

Just like our president has so accurately stated :

“We can no longer work in the way we have before” – President Cyril Ramaphosa

“We are educated, geared up and our team of professionals are ready to take care of your smiles in a safe and preventative manner,”added Joubert.

Bookings can be made via 042 2933911 or visit the website at www.jbaydentist.com

Related Posts

Eastern Cape education in crises

Edmund Van Vuuren[/caption]The Department of Education must come clean about whether it has run out of money and is playing…

22 Feb 2013
Swimmers brave the icy water at Marina Martinique

  COLD WATER SWIM TRAINING AT MARINA MARTINIQUE Swimmers from Jeffreys Bay and Port Elizabeth completed training swims in 13…

13 Jun 2010
South African mining industry is at risk

Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu must take responsibility for the conditions in South Africa that are causing the mining industry…

18 Jan 2013
Photo of the day – footprints in the sand

Jeffreys Bay is home to some of the most unspoiled, majestic beaches in South Africa. Main Beach is renowned for…

12 Jan 2018
Good loans vs bad – choosing the right one for you

Even people who are very careful with money may need to borrow from time to time. However, every loan you…

28 Feb 2013
UN condemns Cairo killings

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the reported killing of dozens of people at a mass protest site in Egypt,…

11 Jul 2013
Photo of the day – Eastern Cape aloe

Up close and personal with an Eastern Cape aloe. This picture taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer and local dentist, Isabeau…

04 Sep 2012
NSRI golf day raises R 15 000

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI  gratefully acknowledges the sponsorships, donations, prizes and all other contributions that they received to make their…

09 Apr 2013
Nelson Mandela Metro dysfuncational without a Municipal Manager

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape Legislature has asked for the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Richard Baloyi, to intervene…

12 Feb 2013
Proteas on top of world rankings

With a four-wicket victory over Pakistan inside four days at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, the Proteas clinched a…

20 Feb 2013
DA back in charge of Tlokwe municipality

29 councillors from all parties, including the ANC, voted unanimously to replace Maphetle Maphetle The Democratic Alliance has resumed control…

03 Jul 2013