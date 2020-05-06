JBay Dentist is open with new safety protocols to combat Covid-19

JBay Dentist has used the lockdown period to implement new safety measures that will be required from dentists to keep themselves and clients safe from Covid-19.

“Our Safety Protocols in place. These Protocols are in line with the recommendations of the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH) and the CSIR, during this COVID-19 pandemic, said Isabeau Joubert from JBay Dentist.

“We spent the last couple of months preparing for the new norm in dentistry and have set up a brand new COVID-19 JBay Dentist Health and Safety Protocol to minimise the risk of contamination.

This is the way in which we will be conducting our business from here on forward.”

The following preventative measures are in place and JBay Dentist will be open from today:

A. The dental practice, on the corner of Tecoma Street and da Gama road has been upgraded with the following:

– Professional grade extractor fans to eliminate aerosols

– UV C lights: A potent disinfectant for fluid or airborne coronavirus

– New safety barriers were put in place at the front door, the reception desk, between the waiting and consultation and at the room where the aerosols are made, isolating it completely.

B. Dental staff will be dressed in the correct PPE (Professional Protective Equipment) for the specific procedures.

C. COVID-19 JBAY DENTIST Health and Safety Protocol is implemented to minimise the risk of contamination with SARS-COV-2 and lower mitigation and the spread of COVID-19.

D. Enough time will be allowed between each dental appointment to facilitate intensive decontamination with further disinfectant aerosols by means of a fogger and the sterilisation of all dental equipment and areas within the practice.

E. Each patient will be screened. They will have to complete a questionnaire prior to their dental visit and go through a thorough screening process to minimise the treatment of a COVID-19 positive patient. Patients will wait in the car until the dental surgery is ready.

Only the patient will be allowed to pass through the front door (Except in cases of minors, where one adult will be allowed).

Upon arrival, further screening of the patient will take place at the first barrier window, with a temperature check.

F. An extra barrier, rubberdam, will be used in the patient’s mouth whilst doing dental restorations under High Volume Evacuation (HVE)

Upon entering, the patient will only be in the waiting room for a short period, or in most cases, no time at all.

Our aim is to immediately bring patients through to the consultation rooms (with only their cell phone and no handbag)”, said Dr Joubert.

Just like our president has so accurately stated :

“We can no longer work in the way we have before” – President Cyril Ramaphosa

“We are educated, geared up and our team of professionals are ready to take care of your smiles in a safe and preventative manner,”added Joubert.

Bookings can be made via 042 2933911 or visit the website at www.jbaydentist.com