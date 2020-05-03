fbpx

South Africa records 6 336 COVID-19 cases

South Africa 3 May 2020

South Africa has a total of 6 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with seven new deaths and 2 549 recoveries.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 230 686, of which 13 164 were done in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date,” Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Saturday.

The data also showed that there were also 2 549 recoveries.

The provincial breakdown for COVID-19 cases is as follows: Gauteng 1 598; Western Cape 2 700; Eastern Cape 732; Free State 121; KwaZulu-Natal 1 051; Limpopo 36; Mpumalanga 40; North West 35 and Northern Cape 23.

The seven COVID-19 related deaths emanated from the Western Cape and Free State, bringing the total number of deaths to 123.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The Minister also reported the provincial breakdown of deaths and recoveries. The Western Cape had 56 deaths and 779 recoveries; Eastern Cape13 deaths and 275 recoveries, Free State had six deaths and 96 recoveries.

Gauteng reported 12 deaths and 948 recoveries; KwaZulu-Natal had 34 deaths and 375 recoveries; Limpopo had two deaths and 25 recoveries. Mpumalanga had no deaths and 18 recoveries; North West had no deaths and 20 recoveries, while the Northern Cape also had no deaths and 13 recoveries.

Men accounted for 71 (58%) of the deaths and females accounted for 52 (42%) of the deaths.

The Minister has urged South Africans, who are over 63 years of age and those who live with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, to take extra precaution as South Africa eases its lockdown.

“We have looked at the data for patients who have been hospitalised and found that, consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from COVID-19.”

He further called on all South Africans to continue to stay at home as far as possible, only venturing out to perform essential tasks.

