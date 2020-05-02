How to pay your Municipal account during lockdown

There are various options available for residents to check their Kouga Municipal bill or pay their account during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said that municipal accounts could not be posted to physical addresses due to the lockdown restrictions.

“Accounts have been emailed to those registered for this service,” he said. “Residents can, however, also check their balance with the Kouga Call Centre.”

The Call Centre numbers are 042 200 2200 (option 5), 081 303 9234 or 081 760 9183.

He said residents were encouraged to make their account payments via EFT to avoid having to leave home.

The account details are: Kouga Municipality, First National Bank, account number 52540033504

Residents’ municipal account number and their surname must be included as reference.

Photo: Joey Nel