DA to challenge BEE criteria for financial relief

The DA is proceeding with an application to the High Court to seek urgent relief to prevent the unlawful use of B-BBEE status for economic or other forms of relief or assistance.

This after the Minister for Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, missed a deadline to provide an explanation for her department’s about-turn on the use of race and B-BBEE as evaluating criteria for government’s SMME Debt Relief Fund.