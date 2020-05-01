DA to challenge BEE criteria for financial relief

The DA is proceeding with an application to the High Court to seek urgent relief to prevent the unlawful use of B-BBEE status for economic or other forms of relief or assistance.
This after the Minister for Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, missed a deadline to provide an explanation for her department’s about-turn on the use of race and B-BBEE as evaluating criteria for government’s SMME Debt Relief Fund.
Through this court action the DA is seeking for it to be declared impermissible and unlawful for government to use B-BBEE status, race, gender, age or disability as a criteria for determining which persons or entities will receive economic or other forms of relief or assistance.
“The DA will not allow the crisis of this pandemic, which affects all South Africans, to be used to divide our nation.
We cannot have the President continuously calling for unity and asking all South Africans to contribute to the relief funds, while his ministers then hide behind B-BBEE regulations to deny certain citizens fair access to these funds,”said John Steenhuizen, the leader of the DA.
“The irony the ANC government does not seem to grasp is that businesses that are now being denied emergency relief because the owner is white employ huge numbers of black employees.
These are the people whose families will be denied an income and who will face incredible hardship and hunger if the ANC gets away with this,”‘ added Steenhuizen.