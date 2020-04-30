No cigarettes or surfing during level 4 lockdown

The sale of cigarettes and going to the hairdresser is still banned under level 4 lockdown regulations while a curfew from 8 pm – 5 am will be strictly enforced in South Africa from 1 May 2020.

Limited exercise will be allowed – South Africans can jog, walk or cycle in a 5 km radius from their homes but surfing and other sports are still banned.

People will from Friday be permitted a once-off movement from one province to another.

The regulations, which were gazetted on Wednesday by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will also see citizens now able to place orders to be delivered from their favourite restaurants.

The regulations on funerals have not changed and close relatives still need a death certificate and permission from the police station or Magistrate to attend.

The borders – sea borders, air and land ports of entry – are still closed except for goods that are arriving or leaving the country.

The movement of people across borders is only allowed under exceptional circumstance for instance, if you are a South African stuck in another country.

Recreation movement is still not allowed.

The government said evictions from people’s residences are still not permitted.

Hotels and guesthouses will remain closed unless they are used for quarantine or essential services.