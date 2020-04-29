World Surf League postpones all Events until end June 2020

Due to the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Surf League (WSL) is postponing or cancelling all events, at all levels of competition, through to the end of June.

The WSL will continue to monitor the situation and make the next call in early June.

WSL’s CEO Erik Logan said to fans: “Where and when we will run this year is still very much an open question, but we will continue to work with governments, world health authorities and our local communities on returning to the lineup.”

“That said, we are extending the postponement of all WSL events through June. This means the scheduled Championship Tour stop in June, the Oi Rio Pro, is officially postponed in hopes that travel conditions ease enough to run this year.

Article continues below...

While the conservative approach by the WSL is sensible, it seems increasingly unlikely that the JBay Open will take place in July.

South Africa is entering Level 4 lockdown on 1 May and with the peak of the Covid-19 virus only expected in September, it is doubtful that events or international travel will take place before then.

Currently surfing is a banned activity in South Africa and may only be allowed when Level 2 lockdown is reached.