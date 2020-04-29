fbpx

28 tons of potatoes for hunger relief in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 29 April 2020

AfriForum Jeffreys Bay has received 28 tons of potatoes from the Vaalharts irrigation scheme near Christiana.

The donation will be used to combat the need for food in the Kouga as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Dries Du Preez, Chairperson of the branch, obtained the donation, while branch funds were used to pay for the transport.

The potatoes were delivered to a storeroom, where it will be repacked and transported to organisations like Bay Pasta, Lets feed JBay, the Kouga Municipality feeding programme and church groups.

“It is a privilege to be able to support the Kouga community in this way. When this opportunity came to us, it was God’s way of using this branch as His instrument to combat the desperate situation in our community. We encourage people to participate in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Together we will come out stronger on the other side,” said Du Preez.

“It is heartening to see how our branches are making a difference in their communities.

They used the pandemic to reach out to other organisations and build and strengthened relations in the process. We are very thankful for this donation – each one of you make an enormous difference,” said Arno Greyling, AfriForum’s District Coordinator for the Southern Cape.

Food relief projects that have not yet done so are asked to email their details to [email protected] by 10am on Thursday, 30 April.

The email should include the following information:

· The name of the food drive or organisation in charge of it

· The names, surnames, addresses, ID numbers and vehicle registration numbers of all those required to leave their homes for the purpose of arranging or distributing food parcels

· The distribution programme, including, the number of beneficiaries, the area of distribution and method of distribution (eg, door-to-door).

· Ideally, the names and addresses of beneficiaries should also be included. This is to help avoid the same households receiving more than one food parcel while others receive none.

Photo: Clive Wright

