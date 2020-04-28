Power interruption to some suburbs of JBay tomorrow

Jeffreys Bay 28 April 2020 The electricity supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted on Wednesday, 29 April. The following areas will be off from 08h00 to 16h00 on the day – Ocean View, Pellsrus and Tokyo Sexwale The following areas will be off from 08h00 to 10h00 and again from 15h00 to 16h00 – Marina Martinique, Aston Bay and Paradise Beach. Article continues below... The interruption is necessary to allow for the installation of a transformer at the Ocean View substation. Photo: Clive Wright