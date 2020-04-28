fbpx

Couple found dead on farm near Kareedouw

Couple found dead on farm near Kareedouw
Jeffreys Bay 28 April 2020

The South African Police in Kareedouw have opened an inquest following the death of a couple on a farm in the Kareedouw area.

According to police information, the couple and the tenant were on the farm Kliphuis, Zuuranys, for the weekend.

It is alleged that the couple went to shower late on Saturday, 25 April 2020 and the friend went to bed.

When the friend woke up on Sunday, 26 April 2020, at about 09:00, he noticed that the couple was not in their room. The friend went to the bathroom and discovered that the door was locked from the inside.

He kicked in the door and discovered the bodies of the 26-year-old man and his 28-year-old female friend.

Article continues below...

The police were immediately summoned to the scene and an inquest was opened. No foul play is suspected and the exact cause of death will be determined by the post mortem.

The names of the couple will be released once formal identification was completed.

Stock photo by Clive Wright.

Related Posts

Snow on the Mountains

Jeffreys Bay experienced true winter weather over the past few days as big cold fronts hammered the South African coast. There…

17 Jun 2010
crime jeffreys bay
Police crack down on criminals in Kouga

A 16 year old girl was among the 18 suspects arrested during police operations in the Humansdorp cluster on Friday…

07 May 2018
Much needed rain falls in Kouga

The wider Jeffreys Bay region has received much needed rain over the past two days. However, it does very little…

09 Jan 2020
Saving the South African Wetlands

As part of efforts to preserve the country’s water quality, South Africans have been urged to assist in protecting wetlands…

05 Feb 2013
Guns stolen from Kareedouw Police Station

The South African Police have launched a manhunt for four gunmen who attacked the Kareedouw police station in the early…

05 Aug 2018
Kareedouw police offering reward in murder case

Police in Kareedouw are offering a reward of up to R 10 000 for information which may lead to the…

15 Jan 2015
Murder suspect arrested in Kareedouw

The South African Police arrested a 27 year old murder suspect in Guava Juice informal settlement in Kareedouw in the…

15 Dec 2014