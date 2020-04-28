Couple found dead on farm near Kareedouw

The South African Police in Kareedouw have opened an inquest following the death of a couple on a farm in the Kareedouw area.
According to police information, the couple and the tenant were on the farm Kliphuis, Zuuranys, for the weekend.
It is alleged that the couple went to shower late on Saturday, 25 April 2020 and the friend went to bed.
When the friend woke up on Sunday, 26 April 2020, at about 09:00, he noticed that the couple was not in their room. The friend went to the bathroom and discovered that the door was locked from the inside.
He kicked in the door and discovered the bodies of the 26-year-old man and his 28-year-old female friend.
The police were immediately summoned to the scene and an inquest was opened. No foul play is suspected and the exact cause of death will be determined by the post mortem.
The names of the couple will be released once formal identification was completed.
Stock photo by Clive Wright.