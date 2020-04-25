fbpx

Funeral guidelines during Covid-19 Lockdown

Jeffreys Bay 25 April 2020

Funeral parlours, bereaved families and mourners are asked to keep the following guidelines in mind if they are burying a loved one this weekend in Kouga:

1. No more than 50 people may attend a funeral, according to lockdown regulations.

2. Funeral services can be held at home or at church.

3. It is recommended that attendance be limited to close family only, especially for home services.

4. All safety precautions must be followed.

5. Church funeral services must provide hand sanitiser, attendees must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and take extra care not to be put each other at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

6. The funeral procession and service should be finalised within an hour.

7. No night vigils, overnight church service, after tears or other gatherings are allowed before or after the service.

8. No mass catering is allowed nor the serving of refreshments.

9. The funeral service provider must ensure that an attendance register is kept of all those present.

Let’s work together and stop the spread.

Photo: Pexels

