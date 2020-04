The number of Covid-19 cases in Kouga has increased to 10, with Hankey recording its first case.

The other cases were confirmed at Humansdorp (eight) and St Francis Bay (one).

There are no confirmed cases in Jeffreys Bay at this stage.

There are 318 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the total number of cases to 3953.

The number of cases in the Eastern Cape has increased to 417.