Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise

Jeffreys Bay 23 April 2020

The world is going through times that have probably not been experienced since the second World War.

South Africa seems to be lurching towards martial law, with over 70 000 troops being deployed to held contain the Coronavirus while millions of people remain in lockdown.

It would appear that President Ramaphosa will announce the start of a scaling down of lock down when he addresses the nation today.

No matter, what happens, the sun will still rise over Jeffreys Bay and we can be grateful we live in a well managed Municipality that has taken on the challenges brought by Covid-19.

At time of writing, there is still no confirmed cases of the virus in Jeffreys Bay.

We can overcome the virus and emerge stronger and with more empathy for those less fortunate than us.

