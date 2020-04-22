fbpx

Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic
South Africa 22 April 2020

Government has announced a massive social relief and economic support package of R500 billion which amounts to around 10% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to mitigate against the blow of COVID-19 in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the intervention as the country saw a rise of COVID-19 cases to 3465 with 58 deaths recorded as of Tuesday.

The newly announced support package forms part of the second tier of the country’s three phase economic response to stabilise the economy, address the extreme decline in supply and demand and protect jobs.

The social relief and economic support package that stands at the centre of the second phase will cater for an extraordinary health budget to respond to Coronavirus, the relief of hunger and social distress, support for companies and workers and the phased re-opening of the economy.

“The impact of the Coronavirus requires an extraordinary coronavirus budget – of around R500 billion – to direct resources towards fighting the pandemic. This will include the reprioritisation of around R130 billion within the current budget,” said the President.

The third phase is the economic strategy implemented to jumpstart the recovery of the economy as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The announcement of the reprioritisation of the state’s coffers to fight the pandemic follows recent deliberations at Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, among others.

IMF, World Bank approached for COVID-19 funds

The President announced that the rest of the funds to fight COVID-19 will be raised from both local sources, such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and from global partners and international finance institutions.

To date, government has approached the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, BRICS New Development Bank and the African Development Bank. Work is underway between the National Treasury and these institutions on the various funding transactions.

This funding will be used in the first instance, to fund the health response to Coronavirus through the provision of treatment, additional expenditure on personal protective equipment for health workers, community screening, an increase in testing capacity, additional beds in field hospitals, ventilators, medicine and staffing.

Article continues below...

“An amount of R20 billion will be directed to addressing our efforts to address the pandemic,” said the President.

Municipalities receive R20 billion

As the coalface of service delivery, municipalities are among the hardest hit at a time when the demands on them are increasing.

In this regard, additional funding of R20 billion will be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless.

With the Coronavirus crisis set to add to job losses, the President announced that an additional R100 billion will be set aside for the protection of jobs and to create jobs.

An additional amount of R2 billion will be made available to assist SMMEs and spaza shop owners and other small businesses.

Loan guarantee scheme

In partnership with the major banks, the National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank, government will introduce a R200 billion loan guarantee scheme. This will assist enterprises with operational costs, such as salaries, rent and the payment of suppliers.

In the initial phase, companies with a turnover of less than R300 million a year will be eligible.

The scheme is tipped to support over 700 000 firms and more than 3 million employees during this period. A number of banks are ready to roll out the product before the end of the month.

Related Posts

Patience with Ramaphosa is waning among South Africans

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has just crossed 100 days in office with increasing signs that his honeymoon period…

11 Jun 2018
COVID-19 cases rise to 1 655 with 11 deaths in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that as of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1 655,…

05 Apr 2020
Listeriosis outbreak in SA kills 36

The South African Government is investigating an outbreak of Listeriosis which has caused the deaths of 36 people. At a…

06 Dec 2017
Help for small scale farmers

Small-scale farmers have been invited to apply for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19. Applications open today (8 April)…

08 Apr 2020
Amber Alert launches in South Africa

The South African Police Service and Facebook have announced a new partnership to help find missing children by sending Amber…

02 Feb 2020
More Corona virus cases in SA, global outbreak declared pandemic

Six more cases of coronavirus in South Africa – including the first in the Western Cape – bring the total…

12 Mar 2020
Marina Martinique hosts first swim of the season

The open water swim season kicked off at Marina Martinique on Sunday with the first leg of the Cirrus Bio-Ears…

21 Oct 2011
Local horse rider makes South African team

Sadie Hansen has been selected to represent South Africa after making the cut in the National Trails held in De…

14 Aug 2010
Democratic Alliance looks for young leaders

“Now is the time to stand up as a leader and help all South Africans to see what can be…

18 Aug 2011
68 Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape

South Africa has 2 003 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 24 deaths. On Friday, 10 April, the Minister of…

11 Apr 2020
Have your say about Nuclear Energy

The South African Government has decided to open the debate on how South Africa should meet its future energy needs,…

02 Sep 2011
Police hunt for killers of Mozambican man

The South African Police have launched a manhunt for suspects pictured on the front page of the Sunday Times, who…

20 Apr 2015
thyspunt nuclear power
Eskom will pay R 16.5 million to keep Thyspunt alive

Eskom will be paying a R 16.5 million license application fee to the National Nuclear Regulator to keep alive its…

23 May 2018
Power blackouts looming for South Africa

The Democratic Alliance has demanded that Minister Malusi Gigaba appear before Parliament and outline his strategy on how he intends…

06 Mar 2013
No records exist for about 50% of African children

There are no records of the existence for approximately half of all the children on the African continent. The births…

05 Sep 2012