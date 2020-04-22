fbpx

Tax relief for South Africans

Tax relief for South Africans
South Africa 22 April 2020

In addition to existing tax relief measures, the South African government will also introduce a four-month holiday for companies’ skills development levy contributions, fast-tracking VAT refunds and a three-month delay for filing and first payment of carbon tax.

To assist more businesses, the previous turnover threshold for tax deferrals is being increased to R100 million a year, and the proportion of PAYE payment that can be deferred will be increased to 35 percent.

Businesses with a turnover of more than R100 million a year can apply directly to SARS for deferrals of their tax payments.

“No penalties for late payments will be applicable if they can show they have been materially negatively impacted in this period,” said President Ramaphosa last night.

Additionally, taxpayers who donate to the Solidarity Fund will be able to claim up to an additional 10 percent as a deduction from their taxable income.

In total these tax measures should provide at least R70 billion in cash flow relief or direct payments to businesses and individuals.

Article continues below...

The Finance Minister is expected to flesh out further details on the tax-related announcements when he tables the adjusted budget.

Re-opening of the economy

The fourth area Cabinet deliberated on was the phased re-opening of the economy.

The President said the reopening of the economy will follow a risk-adjusted approach, balancing the continued need to limit the spread of the coronavirus with the need to get people back to work.

“As we do so, we remain firm in our resolve to contain the transmission of the virus. We will therefore need to act with agility and flexibility in the weeks and months ahead, and respond to the situation as it develops,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

Related Posts

How to protect yourself against the CoronaVirus

The CoronaVirus is starting to spread across the world with new cases being reported in Italy, New Zealand and Japan,…

29 Feb 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to…

21 Apr 2020
68 Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape

South Africa has 2 003 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 24 deaths. On Friday, 10 April, the Minister of…

11 Apr 2020
Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose…

14 Apr 2020
Looting of liquor stores condemned

Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned the burglary and looting of at least 16 liquor outlets in the Western Cape…

13 Apr 2020
Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

Government has announced a massive social relief and economic support package of R500 billion which amounts to around 10% of…

22 Apr 2020
Humansdorp becomes hotspot of Covid-19 cases in Kouga

With three more Covid-19 cases having been confirmed at Humansdorp this past week, a renewed call has gone out to residents…

20 Apr 2020
Help for small scale farmers

Small-scale farmers have been invited to apply for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19. Applications open today (8 April)…

08 Apr 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 1 655 with 11 deaths in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that as of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1 655,…

05 Apr 2020
Third confirmed CoronaVirus case in South Africa

The wife of South Africa’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient, has tested positive for the virus, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize…

09 Mar 2020