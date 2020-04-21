fbpx

Photo of the day – Looking at you

Photo of the day – Looking at you
Photo's 21 April 2020

Good morning Jeffreys Bay – tell us how you doing…

As reports filter about lions sleeping on a road in Kruger National Park, to sea gulls taking over Simonstown and kangaroos hopping down Australian streets, nature seems to be enjoying the breather that the Coronavirus has provided through the world wide lockdown.

While the price of oil collapses as the demand for transport has evaporated, ushering in one of the realities of life after Covid-19 – the glory days of world wide travel might be over for awhile and nature appears to be recovering.

What will the world learn from the impacts, both positive and negative, of Covid-19 and will we act upon what we figure out?

The realities are that food supply and health care need to  be new priorities moving forward, as well as an economic system that does actually provide jobs for all, and a safety net for times such as now.

Article continues below...

Protecting what is left of our wildlife also needs to be regarded as critical in the new world that awaits.

South Africa is blessed with nature reserves and game parks, with the Addo Elephant Park, home of over 600  elephants, a mere 120km from Jeffreys Bay,

This magnificent photo of a lion was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel

Related Posts

addo elephant park
Why millions chose Africa as their safari destination

More than 30 million tourists visit Africa every year. Over half of the international arrivals are for business purposes, and…

12 Jan 2016
kabeljous nature reserve
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve

The Kabeljous Nature Reserve is an undiscovered gem and is situated on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay. It offers visitors…

25 Jan 2019
Visit Addo Elephant Park for free

Situated a mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay, the Addo Elephant National Park is ready to welcome day visitors for…

04 Sep 2014
Five Hyenas sell for R26 000 each at Kirkwood Wildsfees 2019

Five hyena from the Addo Elephant National Park were sold for R 26 000 each at the annual Kirkwood Wildlife…

29 Jun 2019
Photo of the day – Storms River

The southern coastline of South Africa is a mystical place. From mountains down to the coast, there is beauty that…

22 Jan 2019
Zuurberg pass: the only road to the North

It feels like arriving in a bygone era when a traveller makes it to the top of the Zuurberg pass….

17 Jul 2012
Photo of the day – Meisho Maru

The Meisho Maru which was shipwrecked near Cape Agulhas in 1982. The ship had 240 tons of tuna onboard. This…

21 Jul 2012
Visit a South African National Park for free

Have you ever witnessed a large herd of Addo elephants drinking at a water hole? If there was ever a…

11 Sep 2015
Buffalo and hyena available at Kirkwood Wildsfees auction

The annual Kirkwood Wildsfees game auction is breaking new ground with hyena and buffalo with Kruger National Park genes on…

18 Jun 2019
Photo of the day – the end of an African day

The end of yet another spectacular day in Africa. This image captured by Joey Nel in Botswana. Article continues below…

17 Jan 2013
Photo of the day – Elephants at Addo

Addo Elephant Park is situated a mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay and is well worth a visit. Its close…

27 Apr 2018
New Tusker in Addo Elephant Park

Addo Elephant Park has a new inhabitant, and one, if spotted, will be immediately recognisable – with a shoulder height…

27 Sep 2019
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay at first light

Walking along the Jeffreys Bay beach and watching the sunrise over the ocean and the mountains is always a special…

12 Feb 2013
Photo of the day – Addo Elephants

A mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay one can find the Addo Elephant Park, home to the Big 5. There…

11 Oct 2018
Record high temperature recorded in Addo Elephant Park

The SA Weather Service in Port Elizabeth says the official maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius for Addo Elephant Park…

03 Feb 2016