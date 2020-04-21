Photo of the day – Looking at you

Good morning Jeffreys Bay – tell us how you doing…

As reports filter about lions sleeping on a road in Kruger National Park, to sea gulls taking over Simonstown and kangaroos hopping down Australian streets, nature seems to be enjoying the breather that the Coronavirus has provided through the world wide lockdown.

While the price of oil collapses as the demand for transport has evaporated, ushering in one of the realities of life after Covid-19 – the glory days of world wide travel might be over for awhile and nature appears to be recovering.

What will the world learn from the impacts, both positive and negative, of Covid-19 and will we act upon what we figure out?

The realities are that food supply and health care need to be new priorities moving forward, as well as an economic system that does actually provide jobs for all, and a safety net for times such as now.

Protecting what is left of our wildlife also needs to be regarded as critical in the new world that awaits.

South Africa is blessed with nature reserves and game parks, with the Addo Elephant Park, home of over 600 elephants, a mere 120km from Jeffreys Bay,

This magnificent photo of a lion was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel