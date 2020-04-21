fbpx

Covid-19 testing: Are we scaling up?

Covid-19 testing: Are we scaling up?
South Africa 21 April 2020

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) said earlier this month that it would be able to test 36,000 people per day by the end of April. It set a target of 15,000 daily tests by mid-month. This was excluding private sector testing.

But on 15 April just under 3,500 people were tested in the private and public sectors combined. It has got better the past three days: 5,767 on 17 April, 7,194 on 18 April and 6,690 on 19 April.

On 18 April Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize stated that 108,000 have been tested so far and that about 123,000 tests have been conducted (several thousand people have been tested more than once to see if they’ve recovered or, if they’ve subsequently become ill after an initial negative test).

Mkhize clarified that in general government only announces the number of people tested, not the number of tests done.

In any case we are still far short of the targets set by the NHLS. Critical to getting to those targets are the GeneXpert machines currently used to test for TB. T

he smallest version of the machine is the size of a desktop computer.

It takes four cartridges, where each cartridge is loaded up with sputum from a patient and chemical reagents which allow the machine to detect genetic material of TB, or now coronavirus. It takes 45 minutes to get a result.

As of 2017, South Africa had 314 of these machines. Most have four or 16 cartridges, but there are some with 48 or even 80 cartridges. 180 of the machines will be used for Covid-19.

Dr Kamy Chetty, the NHLS head, said during Saturday’s press conference with the minister, that about 10,000 coronavirus cartridges for GeneXpert have arrived.

Article continues below...

They are being used to validate the test. She said South Africa is working with the American manufacturer, Cepheid, to expedite production.

Chetty said that she hoped to get enough cartridges to do 10,000 of these tests per day, but that the company had indicated production levels would not yet be able to meet that demand.

The NHLS expected delivery of a further 20,000 cartridges this week.

Of the approximately 60 mobile units conducting community screening and testing, 28 will be equipped with GeneXpert machines.

Chetty also said that their laboratories use machines developed by Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical company. She said they hope to get more test kits for these machines, because production has been limited.

Elsabe Brits

First published on Ground Up

Related Posts

Is Nuclear Energy the answer?

© 2010 Zapiro (All rights reserved) Printed with permission from www.zapiro.com For more Zapiro cartoons visit www.zapiro.com Article continues below…

17 Mar 2011
South Africa has a new hero

What a goal it was that opened up the 2010 FIFA soccer World Cup. And just to put the cherry…

13 Jun 2010
International Surfing Day celebrated around the world

  20 June has come and gone, and all around South Africa surfers got stuck in and lived up to…

22 Jun 2010
Local brick maker uses green technology

South Africa’s first vertical shaft brick kiln (VSBK), which boasts material energy savings, is being constructed at clay brick manufacturer…

12 Mar 2011
Nine years tracking South Africa’s white sharks. What we learnt

How big is South Africa’s white shark population? Nobody really knows: estimates range from 500 to more than 1200. This…

31 Mar 2018
Supertubes delivers the goods

It has been one of the best winters in a long time for surfers in Jeffreys Bay. Big colds fronts…

07 Sep 2011
The Lost Generation

There is something profoundly disturbing about that fact that there is an estimated 143 – 163 million orphans in the…

11 Feb 2011
When Love comes to Town

Excitement is building as legions of U2 fans get ready to travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town for the South…

08 Feb 2011
AIDS still rife in South Africa

President Zuma released the new national strategic plan to fight HIV/AIDS last week. Key to the success of this plan…

05 Dec 2011
Prime Status for Mr Price Pro a Massive Boost for SA Surfing

South African surfing has received a massive boost with the announcement that the Mr Price Pro Ballito will be a…

29 Jan 2011
The time has come for Bafana Bafana

Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium is sold out for Saturday’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations clash between hosts South Africa and…

01 Feb 2013
SA youth drowning in drugs

Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has raised concern about the use of drugs among the youth, saying they pose a bigger…

19 Jun 2013
south africa news
Zuma removes Nene as finance minister

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday made a surprise announcement that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene would be removed from the Finance…

10 Dec 2015
jeffreys bay
Avoid becoming a hijack victim

In South Africa, one hijacking occurs roughly every 32 minutes. Over 12 000 vehicles were hijacked in SA between April…

09 Oct 2017
Energy minister insists on nuclear

The new Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo, appears determined to push ahead with nuclear procurement at an unspecified future date….

24 Nov 2017