fbpx

COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths
South Africa 21 April 2020

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to the virus to date.

According to a statement released by the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the country now has 3 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 121 510 tests having been conducted in both public and private sectors as of Monday evening.

The country has recorded 1 055 COVID-19 recoveries.

Gauteng is still leading with 1 170 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape at 940 cases.

Article continues below...

KwaZulu-Natal has 639 cases of COVID-19, followed by the Eastern Cape with 310, Free State 105, Limpopo 27, North West 25, Mpumalanga 23 and the Northern Cape 18. There are 43 unallocated cases.

Mkhize said there has been a significant increase in testing, which is mainly attributed to the mass community screening and testing taking place across the country. – SAnews.gov.za

Related Posts

Prime lending rate increased to 10.25 %

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the SA Reserve Bank,  has announced that the repo rate will rise to 6.75% from 6.5%. The…

23 Nov 2018
Stop the Secrecy Bill now!

South Africa stands at a vital crossroads in the country’s history. South Africans are at a point where we need…

18 Mar 2012
Investigate Gupta’s use of Waterkloof airport

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s, statement confirming that the Jet Airways Airbus A300-200, transporting guests to…

06 May 2013
Nine years tracking South Africa’s white sharks. What we learnt

How big is South Africa’s white shark population? Nobody really knows: estimates range from 500 to more than 1200. This…

31 Mar 2018
Is Nuclear Energy the answer?

© 2010 Zapiro (All rights reserved) Printed with permission from www.zapiro.com For more Zapiro cartoons visit www.zapiro.com Article continues below…

17 Mar 2011
United States issues travel warning for South Africa

The U.S. State Department has advised U.S. citizens to exercise caution when arranging ground transportation from OR Tambo International Airport…

28 Jul 2017
cape town tourism jeffreys bay table mountain diaz beach cape point
BRICS: Where does South Africa rank?

Heads of State and representatives from the club’s five members – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – have…

30 Jul 2018
South Africa and Belgium deepen relations

Pretoria – Relations between South Africa and Belgium are set to advance, with both countries agreeing to cooperate in crucial…

05 Jul 2012
Water shedding a possibility in South Africa

If every citizen plays their part to save water, the country will be able to avert water shedding, says Water…

29 Oct 2019
Photo of the day – Clarens landscape

South Africa is a land of beauty and open spaces. Clarens, in the Free State is one such example. This…

31 Aug 2012
SIU to investigate housing corruption

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been approached to conduct investigations into the problematic area of housing delivery in the…

24 Aug 2012
10 things you need to know about rhino poaching in SA

1. 1 175 rhino were poached by the end of December 2015; 2. In 2014, 1 215 rhino were poached;…

25 Jan 2016
Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose…

14 Apr 2020
crime jeffreys bay
76 % of SA police stations have no rape kits for victims

The Democratic Alliance has revealed that 76% of police stations in South Africa do not have adult rape kits in…

13 Aug 2019
Amber Alert launches in South Africa

The South African Police Service and Facebook have announced a new partnership to help find missing children by sending Amber…

02 Feb 2020