fbpx

DA calls for ‘smart deployment’ of Neighbourhood Watches during lockdown

DA calls for ‘smart deployment’ of Neighbourhood Watches during lockdown
South Africa Uncategorized 20 April 2020

The Democratic Alliance has called for the smart deployment of neighbourhood watches (NHW) and Community Police Forums (CPF) to assist the under-resourced South African Police Services to ensure public safety during the lockdown.

The ability of the police to maintain law and order will be severely tested as South Africa during the fourth week of the Covid-19 lockdown, declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to the pandemic.

“The DA proposes a smart deployment that will take into consideration the risk of transmission of the corona virus as well as the local conditions in communities.

Relevant cluster and station commanders should be authorised to permit CPFs and NHWs to patrol in certain areas most vulnerable to crime. They can use recent crime statistics to decide if, where and when they are deployed,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

“A blanket deployment would put more than 60 000 CPF members and countless NHW members onto the streets and this would be untenable during the lockdown given the risk of transmission,” added Whitfield.

The DA’s smart deployment therefore proposes the following:

    • All CPF and NHW members must have the relevant personal protective equipment (PPE) and operate only as eyes and ears for SAPS – they are not enforcers of the regulations or any other law;
    • A code of conduct or memorandum of understanding must be entered into between SAPS and the relevant CPF or NHW which clearly sets out the conditions and limitations of their deployment during the lockdown;
    • The CPF or NHW must be recognised by their local SAPS station commander and members authorised to be deployed must posses an essential service permit; and
    • In line with the DA’s Smart Lockdown model, that community policing structures are phased in as follows:
      Hard Lockdown – 25 % deployment
      Soft Lockdown – 50 % deployment
      Soft Open – 75% deployment
      Open – 100% deployment

While every South African is putting efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, criminals have taken advantage of this situation.

Article continues below...

“We are particularly concerned about rural communities, where police resources have historically been lacking.

The DA therefore reiterates our call for rural community policing structures to be permitted to operate with the permission of the relevant cluster and station commanders.

Crimes that were supposedly kept under control due to the presence of CPFs and NHWs, prior to the lockdown, such as house breakings, have reportedly increased in many areas.

Criminals see the lockdown and the lack of visible policing as an opportunity to commit crime.

The DA believes that it is critically important for NHW and CPF to be able to patrol, so that people who live in communities that are vulnerable to crime can feel safe and secure during this time of anxiety and uncertainty,” concluded Whitfield.

Related Posts

DA walks out of Parliament

The Democratic Alliance walked out of the National Assembly today in protest against a ruling made by the Deputy Speaker,…

12 Jun 2012
DA to fight against E tolling

Transport Minister, Ben Martin’s confidence that the e-tolling bill – the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Bill – will…

10 Apr 2013
Cash crises in Jeffreys Bay Municipality

This year will be crunch time for the Kouga as the cash flow crises deepens. The Kouga budget has been…

30 Jun 2011
Jeffreys bay protest
Protests in the Eastern Cape continue to rise

Service delivery protests are on the rise in the Eastern Cape and continue to contribute to an environment of chaos…

23 Sep 2019
Hector Pieterson’s sister joins the DA

The sister of Hector Pieterson, the boy whose image made headlines of the Soweto uprising , Lulu Pieterson, has joined…

31 Jan 2014
Suspicious car in Wavecrest

    Yesterday afternoon an attempt was made to break into a house in Pagoda Street in Wavecrest. This follows…

15 Jun 2010
Stop the Secrecy Bill now!!

South Africa witnessed an epoch-defining moment last month when the ANC rammed the Protection of State Information Bill (POSIB) through…

07 Dec 2011
House Robberies continue in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay

Housebreakings are still occurring in Wavecrest, with Mimosa Street being very active in the past week. Poplar Streets and Tamarisk…

26 Apr 2010
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance

Under the DA’s leadership after winning the Municipality in 2016, Kouga is financially stronger than it has ever been. Mayor…

08 Aug 2019
Be part of the solution: CPF meeting tonight

The Jeffreys Bay Community Police Forum (CPF) will be holding a meeting at the Jeffreys Bay Police Station tonight at…

01 Nov 2010
Drugs dealing a major problem in J'Bay

The brazen dealing in drugs was raised by concerned community members at the monthly general meeting of the Community Police…

05 Apr 2011
Twitter with Helen Zille tonight

Join DA Leader Helen Zille at the DA’s ‘Twitter Town Hall Meeting’ – a live Twitter Q & A session….

28 Aug 2011
A vote on 8 May is all about service delivery

South Africans are heading for the polls on 8 May 2019. Our country is at a cross roads and corruption…

08 May 2019
DA presents plan to prevent farm murders

The Democratic Alliance has announced a plan to bring law and order back to our rural communities. The six point…

02 Oct 2019
Crime down during October

The war against crime took a turn for the better during October according to the crime stats presented at the…

04 Nov 2010