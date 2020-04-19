Things You Didn’t Know Your Smartphone Can Do

In this day and age, our smartphones have become our best buddies. It has not only become part of our modern life but they are fashionable too.

Which is why there are types of phones and brands. However most of the times people use their smartphones to make calls, send messages, socializing and trade forex online.

But is it all there is to our smartphones? Read on to find out just how much a smartphone can do in our lives.

Monitors Heart Rates

You don’t have to wait for a doctor’s visit to be able to monitor your heart rate. Whether you are an athlete or you have heart problems, there is always a way to monitor your heart rate. It’s your smartphone.

There is an application that you can use. All you need to do is to place your finger on your camera lens for a few seconds and it the app records.

Scan Your Documents

Gone are the days where you had to use a big device to be able to scan your documents. You even had to pay for that too. Well not anymore you can make use of your smartphone.

Article continues below...

There is an app that you use to take a picture of ta document of your choice and then convert it.

You can convert it to a PDF or a high quality jpg format. If you are a trader in South Africa, you can scan the documents so that online trading South Africa brokers can verify your identity.

Language Translator

There is no need to pass foreign language books or articles simply because you cannot read them. With your smartphone you can translate any language of your choice.

What you need to do is to point your smartphone camera at any printed material like storefront. The app will then display English translation in the live picture.

Use Google Voice

Typing can be exhausting at times. But you don’t have to worry as you can use your voice instead. For hat ever you are searching for, be it a flight, a hotel you can just use your voice. Google voice can give you all the updates you need.