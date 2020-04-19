Food parcels being distributed in Kouga

SASSA has started distributing food parcels in Kouga towns.

According to SASSA, households can still apply for assistance by phoning the national toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 or Eastern Cape call centre on 043 707 6000 during office hours.

SASSA says preference will be given to grant beneficiaries who, for whatever reason, did not receive their grants for April, for example, through fraud or where a temporary disability grant lapsed in March and the beneficiary could not get to a SASSA office to re-apply if they are still unable to work.

The second category is people who have no income whatsoever and who reside at home – not in temporary shelters or other facilities where meals are provided, or clients of existing Community Nutrition Development Centers (CNDC’s).

SASSA says applicants already in receipt of a grant do not qualify.

Applicants will be subjected to screening and need to provide the following information:

* Name

* Surname

* ID number

* Address

* Contact number, and

* Reason for request

Applications can also be made via email by sending the information to [email protected]