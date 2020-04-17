The World’s Most Visited Museums

Museums are very important as they preserve treasured historical artefacts that will be available not only for us but for future generations.

You might want to travel around the world and see some of the things that these museums possess. You may also want to play real money online casino games through casinoza while you travel to avoid boredom.

Here are the most visited museums in the world.

National Folk Museum of Korea

The museum has everything to do with the Korean culture. It has three main exhibition halls as well as open air exhibitions. The museum has various features of traditional life of the Korean people that include food, medicine and religion.

Rijksmuseum

Located in Amsterdam, Rijksmuseum it tells the history of Amsterdam. It has works of Dutch masters that include Rembrandt, Johannes, Vermeer and Frans Hals. The museum was declared a national heritage site and it was completed in the 19th century.

National Museum of African American History and Culture

The museum is located in Washington DC, it is one of the most popular museums in the world.

It has 35 000 exhibits, it features African American culture.

National Museum of Anthropology

The National Museum of Anthropology is located in Mexico City. It is the largest and most visited museum in Mexico.

Article continues below...

It has an Aztec collection, which is one of the prominent collections.

Moscow Kremlin Museums

Moscow Kremlin Museums is found in Moscow, Russia.

The museum has some of the most priced possessions of the former empire, unless you won some casino online, maybe you won’t afford to buy some of these beautiful possessions but they are not for sale.

The possessions include diamonds, jewellery known as the Diamond Fund, religious and royal attire.

National Palace Museum

The museum is found in Taipei, Taiwan. Chinese imperial art is found in the museum. It has art that is from eight thousand years back. Nearly 700 000 exhibits are found in this museum.

Museo Nacional de Arte Reina Sofía

It is found in Madrid, Spain. It is also one of the most visited modern Art Galleries in the world. The works of Spanish artists are found in this museum.