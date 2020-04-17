fbpx

Reconsider some lockdown bans, or risk a backlash of non-compliance

Reconsider some lockdown bans, or risk a backlash of non-compliance
South Africa 17 April 2020

The DA has welcomed certain aspects of the Amended Lockdown Regulations, but urges government to reconsider certain regulations that do not explicitly help citizens combat the virus.

Whilst we support the lockdown, we need regulations that make life easier for citizens, and especially essential workers, to access goods and services and to reduce the risk of mass hunger.

The lockdown will only work if it promotes collaboration amongst citizens. Certain regulations do not,” said John Steenhuizen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance.

“”The decision to start opening up some sectors of our economy to allow workers back to work, under strictly controlled conditions, is the right one and in line with our suggestion of a move towards a Smart Lockdown.

We welcome the announcement that oil refineries, mines and artisanal trades, among others, have been given the green light to start working again,” added Steenhuizen.

But the publication of these amended regulations was also an opportunity for government to rethink some of the overly draconian measures that have been in place these past three weeks, and replace them with some common sense rules.

It was a missed opportunity and the danger is now that we risk squandering the initial goodwill and support for lockdown compliance.

Some of the regulations around essential goods and services, as well as the blanket ban on cigarettes and alcohol, seem to have less to do with combating the spread of the virus than with stamping down the authority of the state.

The same can be said for the ban on neighbourhood watches. The longer these prohibitions remain part of the lockdown regulations, the bigger the chance of a widespread public backlash.

Article continues below...

Already we are seeing an increased public resistance to some aspects of the lockdown, and incidents of looting have become more widespread over the past week.

This will only increase as frustration mounts, and as the economic reality – and hunger – sets in for millions who already live in poverty.

South Africans are also increasingly turning to illicit sources of alcohol and cigarettes, and this is costing the state millions in lost tax revenue – money we can ill afford to lose now.

What started out three weeks ago as a movement with massive public buy-in now looks increasingly fragile and fraught with danger of social unrest.

If President Ramaphosa and his Cabinet don’t act soon in relaxing some of these prohibitions, he is going to lose the rational centre that has kept this lockdown intact and functioning until now.

Once a backlash of non-compliance gains momentum, it will be near impossible to reverse.

 

Related Posts

DA-led Kouga municipality leads the way in innovation and service delivery

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has congratulated the Kouga Municipality on officially launching Africa’s first eco-friendly road. Kouga Executive…

18 Dec 2019
Property Rates Bill will affect jobs and tourism in SA

The proposed draft Municipal Property Rates Amendment Bill which implies the levying of commercial rates on so called second properties…

25 Jul 2011
Education crisis in Jeffreys Bay

There is no high school in Jeffreys Bay and as a result close to a 1000 students have to travel…

21 Feb 2011
Nqaba Bhanga elected as DA Provincial Leader

Despite not being present when the election results were announced, Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Eastern Cape Leader of…

08 May 2017
Dont split the vote says DA leader

Athol Trollip, the leader of the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape visited Jeffreys Bay yesterday and met influential businessmen…

22 Oct 2013
The community fixes Eastern Cape potholes

Twelve community members in the Great Kei municipality have been empowered to maintain potholes. The state of the roads infrastructure…

28 Aug 2012
DA offers R 50 000 reward for info on poster interference

Due to constant assaults on their posters, the Democratic Alliance has announced a cash reward of R 50 000 for…

05 May 2019
A vote on 8 May is all about service delivery

South Africans are heading for the polls on 8 May 2019. Our country is at a cross roads and corruption…

08 May 2019
DA files papers to force President Zuma to disclose reasons for Cabinet Reshuffle

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court seeking to force President Jacob…

26 Apr 2017
40 000 Workbooks shortage the fault of EC Education Department

The DA has written to Education MEC Mandla Makupula demanding an urgent response to serious claims by Minister Angie Motshekga…

18 Sep 2012
Huge crowds welcome Patricia de Lille in Humansdorp

The Democratic Alliance in the Kouga rolled out their big guns this weekend when Patricia de Lille, the mayor of…

14 Apr 2014
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality saves big on phone bill

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has slashed its annual Telkom bill by a massive 76% over the past two years….

23 Sep 2019
World Food Day: Government’s approach does not address the causes of food insecurity

In South Africa today, approximately 11 million people in 2.8 million households are food insecure – that is at least…

16 Oct 2012
Nuclear deal will guarantee more downgrades: DA

It is an undeniable fact that South Africa cannot afford, and does not need, government’s planned nuclear energy deal, the…

10 Apr 2017
andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
DA calls for Bheki Cele to be removed as Police Minister

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Bheki Cele as Minister of Police following his outrageous…

09 Apr 2020