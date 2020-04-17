fbpx

Opportunity to make Face Masks during Covid-19 pandemic

Jeffreys Bay 17 April 2020

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has invited SMME’s and cooperatives in the clothing and tailor-making business to supply bulk cloth face masks for employees working as frontline staff and members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows the call by the Health Minister on members of the public to reserve medical masks for use by health care workers on the front-line in hospitals and clinics.

The Department calls on SMMES in the textile, fashion and clothing industry to participate in the Request for Information (RFI) published on the Departmental website www.dsbd.gov.za

SMMES and Cooperatives are urged to register their businesses on the database at www.smmesa.gov.za.

Additional information, RFI and specifications may be accessed at any of the following websites:
www.dsbd.gov.za
www.sefa.org.za
www.seda.org.za and at
www.mybindu.org.za

SMME’s may also contact the department by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or call 086 667 7867.

Kouga Municipality’s Local Economic Development (LED) Department is also available for assistance.

Enquiries can be directed to LED officers Vusumzi Yake on 067 110 9896 or [email protected] and Xolile Wagosa on 067 107 9154 or [email protected]

