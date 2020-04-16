Online Businesses you can do while on Lockdown

The coronavirus has really changed the world. Never in a million years had we ever thought that what we see in movies would actually happen to us.

Now, we are stuck at our homes, young and old. We can’t even leave the house and our businesses are closed. In fact, businesses have been hit the most by this current lockdown.

However, you can still do business while you are indoors. There are, actually, a number of online businesses that you can undertake.

However, there are other businesses that you can do online. Read below.

Self-Publish a Book on Amazon

You have been in business for a long time and you have become an expert at what you do. That means you can pen a few books how-to books, or books that offers solutions to people’s problems.

You can even right about other things such as dogs, or even novels. The only thing that we recommend here is that you write on a topic you know.

There are so many online book stores where you can publish your book and start selling for free. This includes Amazon. As soon as you are done writing your book, format it for Kindle and publish. It’s that simple.

SEO Business

Search engine optimisation is one of the biggest things online. This is because it’s important for any business to appear organically on search engines.

In fact, being on Google's first page is quite competitive and will make your business a lot of money.

Now is the time to take advantage of that and start an SEO business. Offer your business to clients and apply those same techniques to your own business and make money at home.