One more positive Covid-19 case in Humansdorp

The latest confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Kouga is seven.

The seventh positive case was identified during the Department of Health’s mass screening and testing campaign in KwaNomzamo from 9 to 13 April.

More than 9 500 residents were screened during the outreach and just more than 100 referred for testing.

KwaNomzamo was prioritised for the campaign after five residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are now six cases in Humansdorp and one in St Francis Bay.

The DA led Kouga Municipality and other role players like the South African Police, Department of Health and the Public have all played a vital role in flattening the curve thus far in our region.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 90 515.

There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu-Natal and one of them is from Gauteng.

Photo: Humansdorp sunset by Clive Wright