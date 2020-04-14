Relief for South Africans as repo rate drops to 4.25 %

Relief for South Africans as repo rate drops to 4.25 %
South Africa 14 April 2020

The South African Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate to 4.25% per annum, with effect from 15 April 2020.

“The decision was unanimous,” Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago, said in statement earlier today.

He said the implied path of policy rates over the forecast period, generated by the Quarterly Projection Model, indicates five repo rate cuts of 25 basis points, extending into the first quarter of 2021.

“Monetary policy can ease financial conditions and improve the resilience of households and firms to the economic implications of COVID-19.

“In addition to continued easing of interest rates, the Bank has taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity in money and government bond markets, and to ease capital requirements to free capital for onlending by financial institutions,” Kganyago said.

He said each of these steps makes more capital available to households and firms.

“Monetary policy, however, cannot on its own improve the potential growth rate of the economy or reduce fiscal risks.

These should be addressed by implementing prudent macroeconomic policies and structural reforms that lower costs generally, and increase investment opportunities, potential growth and job creation,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that global growth will contract by about 2.9% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread globally and its impact is being felt through all economies.

“The COVID-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty.

Article continues below...

With that in mind, the Bank expects GDP in 2020 to contract by 6.1%, compared to the -0.2% expected just three weeks ago.  GDP is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2021 and by 2.7% in 2022,” Kganyago said.

South Africa’s lockdown was recently extended by an additional 14 days, bringing the total lockdown period to 35 days.

“Both the supply and demand effects of this extension reduce growth and deepen it in the short-term, as businesses stay shut for longer and households with income spend less.

“This will likely also increase job losses, with further consequences for aggregate demand.

The impacts will be particularly severe for small businesses, and individuals with earnings in the informal sector,” Kganyago said.

He said current indications from the World health Organisation are that the pandemic is unlikely to end quickly, with shorter, less virulent waves hitting over time.

“The uncertainties of the crisis have led to extremely high volatility in financial asset prices, with sharp and deep market sell-offs followed by a partial recovery.

At this stage, the sustainability of that recovery remains uncertain, and global markets remain in risk-off mode.

“This has implications for emerging markets and South Africa in particular, as investor appetite for rand-denominated equities and bonds is expected to remain weak,” the Governor said. – SAnews.gov.za

Related Posts

Relief for South Africans as Repo rate remains unchanged

The South African Reserve Bank has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5 % per annum. This…

20 Jul 2018
Repo rate to remain unchanged

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged for the time being, despite some…

25 Nov 2019
Prime lending rate increased to 10.25 %

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the SA Reserve Bank,  has announced that the repo rate will rise to 6.75% from 6.5%. The…

23 Nov 2018
Prime lending rate remains unchanged

Cash strapped consumers in South Africa breathed a sigh of relief as the South African Reserve Bank decided not to…

25 Jan 2013
Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%

The South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6% per annum, its…

24 Sep 2015
Reserve bank cuts repo rate by 100 basis points

In line with market expectation, the Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% per…

20 Mar 2020
Current account deficit narrows to 3.1%

South Africa’s current account deficit narrowed to 3.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year….

14 Sep 2016
Repo rate cut by 25 basis points

The Reserve Bank has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% in line with market expectation. Announcing…

17 Jan 2020
Consumers under more strain as interest rate goes up

In the second interest rate hike for 2015, the South African Reserve Bank hiked the repo rate to 6.25%. This…

20 Nov 2015