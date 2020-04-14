Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose to 2 272 on MONDAY (13 April), with two more deaths confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The positive tests are an increase of 99 from the previous day. Total deaths stood at 27 on Monday.

During a technical public engagement with experts dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mkhize said the country has conducted 83 363 tests since the outbreak. Of these, 21 190 had been done in public sector facilities.

Regarding deaths, Mkhize said the first case was of a 68-year-old male in the Western Cape while the second was that of a 57-year-old male from Gauteng.

Article continues below...

The Minister said the Gauteng death had raised alarm as the patient had not displayed underlying diseases and only displayed respiratory destress when he was admitted.

“His chest x-rays showed some changes which were suggestive of COVID-19 and was found to be positive. While in the ICU his condition took a turn for the worse and unfortunately we lost him. We do not have a record of any underlying diseases,” said Mkhize.

The Minister said the 68-year-old was admitted with acute respiratory destress and hypoxia with underlying concomitant diseases of diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal disease.

He said this has been the pattern with most cases