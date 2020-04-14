Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa
South Africa 14 April 2020

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose to 2 272 on MONDAY (13 April), with two more deaths confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The positive tests are an increase of 99 from the previous day. Total deaths stood at 27 on Monday.

During a technical public engagement with experts dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mkhize said the country has conducted 83 363 tests since the outbreak. Of these, 21 190 had been done in public sector facilities.

Regarding deaths, Mkhize said the first case was of a 68-year-old male in the Western Cape while the second was that of a 57-year-old male from Gauteng.

Article continues below...

The Minister said the Gauteng death had raised alarm as the patient had not displayed underlying diseases and only displayed respiratory destress when he was admitted.

“His chest x-rays showed some changes which were suggestive of COVID-19 and was found to be positive. While in the ICU his condition took a turn for the worse and unfortunately we lost him. We do not have a record of any underlying diseases,” said Mkhize.

The Minister said the 68-year-old was admitted with acute respiratory destress and hypoxia with underlying concomitant diseases of diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal disease.

He said this has been the pattern with most cases

Related Posts

First suspected coronavirus case in Southern Africa

The Health Ministry in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) says it is ‘monitoring its first suspected case of novel coronavirus’, according to…

17 Feb 2020
South Africa declares a State of Disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a raft of unprecedented interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, including…

16 Mar 2020
The Chokka is biting

2011 has got off to a flying start for the Squid industry in the region with reports of good catches…

12 Jan 2011
The Nuclear Deal is the largest ever in South Africa

The brinkmanship over government’s controversial decision to procure up to 9,600 MW of nuclear power capacity is set to be…

22 Feb 2017
United States issues travel warning for South Africa

The U.S. State Department has advised U.S. citizens to exercise caution when arranging ground transportation from OR Tambo International Airport…

28 Jul 2017
Stop abusing our women!

The world celebrates International Women’s Day today at a time when South Africa has to take a deep and hard…

08 Mar 2013
Hefty prison sentences for rhino poachers

The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has sent two men to prison  for rhino poaching, sending a lesson to others that they cannot…

04 Sep 2012
Mine violence will not be tolerated in South Africa

The country’s law enforcement agencies will no longer tolerate violence, illegal gatherings or the carrying of dangerous weapons, particularly from…

17 Sep 2012
Patience with Ramaphosa is waning among South Africans

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has just crossed 100 days in office with increasing signs that his honeymoon period…

11 Jun 2018
Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked at event in South Africa

Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked and drop kicked at the Arnold Classic Africa competition in Johannesburg yesterday (18 May…

19 May 2019
Airport gang robbers linked to 16 crimes

The two armed robbery suspects that were shot and killed on Sunday night, 21 June 2015, have been linked to…

24 Jun 2015
How to remain safe and secure in isolated areas

The news that on average 56 farmers are murdered each year in South Africa is staggering. Since 2012, there has…

10 May 2018
The struggle for Human Rights in South Africa

On 21 March 1960, a large group of South Africans gathered in Sharpeville, near Johannesburg, to protest against the Pass…

21 Mar 2019
Building a better South Africa

South Africa’s history is one of competing racial nationalisms. It is a history of the Dutch Settlers who came to…

17 Sep 2017
Boko Haram threatens to kill South Africans over xenophobia attacks

The Islamic militant group, Boko Haram has given the South African government an ultimatum to stop xenophobic attacks in the…

17 Apr 2015