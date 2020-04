Oyster Bay is a forgotten part of the wider Kouga region.

The small coastal village is situated on a golden beach, amidst coastal forests, sand dunes, river deltas, wetlands and lagoons.

Dusty gravel roads that pass through some of the most fertile farmland eventually lead one to Oyster Bay, where the famed African Black Oystercatcher is a resident.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this image of a sunset at Oyster Bay.