Six Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There are now a total of six positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 845.
This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776.
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS
We are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.
There are no deaths thus far in Kouga.
The six cases in Kouga are located in St Francis Bay (one case) and Humansdorp (Kwanomzamo) five cases.
Residents are urged to stay at home and not to move around. The coronavirus is spread via social engagement and to flatten the curve, we all need to obey the national lockdown regulations.