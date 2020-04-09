DA calls for Bheki Cele to be removed as Police Minister

DA calls for Bheki Cele to be removed as Police Minister
News 9 April 2020

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Bheki Cele as Minister of Police following his outrageous remarks about a police officer who allegedly raped his wife.

Minister Cele accused the media of negative reporting on police behaviour during the lockdown, following the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) release of statistics detailing police brutality and violence.

In reference to a case where a member of the police was accused of raping his wife during the lockdown, Minister Cele watered down the gravity of the allegations by stating the report that a member of the police raped a woman during the lockdown is untrue because It was the woman’s husband, who happens to be a police officer, who raped her.

The Minister then went on to question the need for the media to highlight that it was indeed a police officer who committed this heinous act against his wife.

As of 2 April 2020, South Africa had an estimated 87 000 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) reported during the lockdown.

“The scourge of GBV is real, and it is irresponsible that the Minister would expect the media to censor themselves by not reporting on cases where those who are responsible for protecting us, are in fact doing us harm,”said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

Article continues below...

“The Minister is a rape apologist, and he must be held accountable for his careless and insensitive justifications for rape.

The DA calls on President to Ramaphosa to remove Bheki Cele from his position, as he has proven, especially during this lockdown period that he is not fit for office.

The President cannot, in good conscious allow a person who is a rape apologist to continue serving as a Minister of Police,” added Whitfield.

Photo: Andrew Whitfield – the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

Related Posts

Eastern Cape municipality cannot pay its staff

The Gariep municipality in the Eastern Cape is unable to pay staff this month. This is symptomatic of the collapse…

01 Jul 2011
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga

Kouga was blue yesterday as the DA celebrated Freedom Day with beach cleanups, door to door meetings, braai’s and a…

28 Apr 2018
DA pushing for a class action suit against TB Joshua

The Democratic Alliance plans to write to the Minister of International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane urging her to assist South African…

22 Sep 2014
point jeffreys bay
Not enough Police in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police is insufficiently resourced to fight crime Jeffreys Bay. A growing population and an increase in crime…

14 Feb 2020
Nuclear deal will guarantee more downgrades: DA

It is an undeniable fact that South Africa cannot afford, and does not need, government’s planned nuclear energy deal, the…

10 Apr 2017
DA will not leave Parliament

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not be in the party’s interest to pull out of Parliament. This is…

07 Mar 2017
Housing meeting to take place in Hankey

A public meeting will be held in Hankey this October to give the community a progress report on the local…

29 Sep 2019
Herman Mashaba elected mayor of Johannesburg

The Democratic Alliance’s Herman Mashaba was on Monday elected as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Vasco Da…

23 Aug 2016
Eastern Cape continues to bleed jobs

While the national unemployment rate remains unchanged at 29,1%, and six of the nine provinces recorded decreases in unemployment, the…

13 Feb 2020
DA files papers to force President Zuma to disclose reasons for Cabinet Reshuffle

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court seeking to force President Jacob…

26 Apr 2017
De Lille and the Democratic Alliance reach an agreement

The Democratic Alliance and Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, have reached an agreement about her ongoing issues with…

27 Jul 2018
Waning support for ANC

A survey conducted late in 2013 has indicated a huge drop in support for the ANC. Ipsos South Africa undertakes…

13 Jan 2014
Stop the Secrecy Bill from becoming law

The current Secrecy Bill violates the freedoms South Africans won in 1994. A bill that criminalises the possession & disclosure…

19 Jan 2012
A vote on 8 May is all about service delivery

South Africans are heading for the polls on 8 May 2019. Our country is at a cross roads and corruption…

08 May 2019
Hector Pieterson’s sister joins the DA

The sister of Hector Pieterson, the boy whose image made headlines of the Soweto uprising , Lulu Pieterson, has joined…

31 Jan 2014