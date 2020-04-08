Help for small scale farmers

Small-scale farmers have been invited to apply for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19.

Applications open today (8 April) and will close on 22 April.

The forms can be accessed on the website of the national Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development at https://www.drdlr.gov.za/sites/Internet

Applications have to be lodged electronically at [email protected] or submitted to regional offices.

Qualifying criteria for farmers:

* South African citizens, who have been actively farming for a minimum of 12 months and currently in the production season or cycle.

* Be registered on the Farmer Register, commodity database or provincial database. Those who are not on the Farmer Register will be registered to benefit.

* Communal farmers.

* Smallholder farmers with an annual turnover between R50 000 and R1 million.

The adjudication process will prioritise women (50%), youth (40%) and people with disabilities (6%).

EXCLUSIONS:

According to the Department, the following costs will not be covered:

* Mechanisation, infrastructure and overhead costs will not be supported.

* Farmers preparing for the 2020 summer production season, as the aim is to provide immediate to near-term support to smallholder farmers currently affected by Covid-19.

* Farmers who are currently receiving support through other programmes of government and its entities will also not benefit.

* There will also be no payment of farmer debts.

For more info and the application form go to:

https://www.drdlr.gov.za/sites/Internet

Photo: Joey Nel