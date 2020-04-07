First cases of Covid-19 in Humansdorp

The Department of Health has confirmed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kouga has increased to three, with Humansdorp registering its first two cases.

Contact tracing is under way for both the new patients , according to the Kouga Municipality.

According to reports, the Humansdorp cases are in Kwanomzamo.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1686.

This is an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases.

Article continues below...

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 58 098.

The first positive case of the Coronavirus in Kouga was in St Francis Bay.

Residents are urged to abide by the lock down and avoid social contact to flatten the curve of the virus.