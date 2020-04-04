Back to lock down hours for Taxi Industry

The grace period for public transport operators to ferry social grant recipients to collect their grants and purchase essential goods has come to an end.
From today taxis are allowed to operate during the following times during the Covid-19 lockdown period:
* 04:00-05:00 : Empty taxis permitted to make their way to collect commuters.
* 05:00-10:00 : Taxis allowed to ferry commuters at 70% licensed capacity.
* 10:00-11:00 : Buffer period. All remaining commuters must be dropped off and taxis parked.
* 15:00-16:00 : Empty taxis permitted to make their way to collect commuters.
* 16:00-20:00 : Taxis allowed to ferry commuters at 70% licensed capacity.
* 20:00-21:00 : Buffer period. All remaining commuters must be dropped off and taxis parked.