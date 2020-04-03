Shelter for homeless in Jeffreys Bay

More than 70 homeless men, women and children have found refuge at a temporary shelter set up by Kouga Municipality for the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

While located in Jeffreys Bay, the shelter is being used to house those without homes from across the Kouga region, Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“We are proud of what municipal officials and community volunteers have achieved in a very short time.

“Everyone has a bed to sleep in, receives three meals a day and has access to medical assistance.

“There is an entertainment area with a television and movies, magazines to read and games to play.

“A local internet service provider has even made it possible for everyone at the site to connect to wifi for free.”

Hendricks said that those being housed at the shelter were among the region’s most vulnerable residents.

“Some have underlying health conditions, which makes them all the more susceptible to Covid-19. We are, therefore, very grateful that there is a dedicated medical team looking after their health.”

He commended all the roleplayers who made the centre a reality.

“The shelter was in place even before the directive came from national government for municipalities to establish such facilities.

“It shows the exceptional caliber of our staff, residents and business community.

“This pandemic affects all of us and we can only beat it if we stand together.”

For further information about the shelter contact Kouga’s Director for Planning and Development, Fezeka Mabusela, on 0765758013