Shelter for homeless in Jeffreys Bay

Shelter for homeless in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 3 April 2020

More than 70 homeless men, women and children have found refuge at a temporary shelter set up by Kouga Municipality for the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

While located in Jeffreys Bay, the shelter is being used to house those without homes from across the Kouga region, Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“We are proud of what municipal officials and community volunteers have achieved in a very short time.

“Everyone has a bed to sleep in, receives three meals a day and has access to medical assistance.

“There is an entertainment area with a television and movies, magazines to read and games to play.

“A local internet service provider has even made it possible for everyone at the site to connect to wifi for free.”

Hendricks said that those being housed at the shelter were among the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Article continues below...

“Some have underlying health conditions, which makes them all the more susceptible to Covid-19. We are, therefore, very grateful that there is a dedicated medical team looking after their health.”

He commended all the roleplayers who made the centre a reality.

“The shelter was in place even before the directive came from national government for municipalities to establish such facilities.

“It shows the exceptional caliber of our staff, residents and business community.

“This pandemic affects all of us and we can only beat it if we stand together.”

For further information about the shelter contact Kouga’s Director for Planning and Development, Fezeka Mabusela, on 0765758013

Related Posts

New dates for five service delivery meetings

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has set new dates for five service delivery report-back meetings. Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said…

13 Jul 2019
State of the art sewage plant for Kruisfontein

Humansdorp has become home to one of the most cutting-edge sewer treatment facilities in the world. The Kruisfontein Waste Water…

28 Nov 2019
Volleyball Tournament this weekend at Main Beach

Kouga Volleyball Union Beach Tournaments 24th and 25th September 2011 Starting at 9am Dolphin Beach Jeffreys Bay Saturday, 24th September…

23 Sep 2011
Financial chaos in Kouga

Kouga Municipality has just been rated as the worst financially sustainable municipality in the Eastern Cape and the third worst…

27 Feb 2012
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre

Kouga Municipality is helping residents arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season. Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says…

12 Dec 2017
Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality is in the process of re-registering two boat launching sites for the public. Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel…

09 Nov 2018
Eskom parties as South Africa faces 26 % hike in power costs

Jeffreys Bay accommodation establishments and residents alike were hit hard last year with massive increases in the price of electicity….

05 Mar 2012
Elderly couple attacked in Kabeljous home

An elderly man was stabbed and his wife threatened in a house robbery in Jeffreys Bay early yesterday morning (26…

27 Aug 2018
Book your dates for JBay Winterfest 2019

The JBay Winterfest is one of the biggest festivals in South Africa and with over R 14 million in prize…

04 Apr 2019
New Dive site being explored this weekend

The Jeffreys Bay Underwater Club will be exploring a newly discovered reef this weekend. The reef is known as “Caves”…

20 Nov 2010
Last chance for voters to register this weekend

How do I check if I am registered If you have access to a computer or a cell phone, checking…

03 Mar 2011
Kouga Council recognizes long serving employees

FOUR long-serving employees of Kouga Municipality received recognition at a special Council meeting on Friday. The employees all recently retired…

09 Feb 2017
Records tumble at Steers Marina Mile

Just short of 200 swimmers took on the canals of Marina Martinique in the 2011 Steers Marina Mile in conditions…

17 Jan 2012
Jeffreys Bay included in 2013 Rally championship

The Algoa Rally Association has received a boost from local businesses which have donated prizes for the winners of the…

07 Feb 2013
Funduro takes place in July during JBay Winterfest

The JBay Winterfest Funduro continues to be one of the most popular events at the Winterfest, attracting well over 200…

09 May 2019