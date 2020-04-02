Cybercrime is a fast-growing area of crime. More and more criminals are exploiting the speed, convenience and anonymity of the Internet to commit a diverse range of criminal activities that know no borders, either physical or virtual.

These crimes can be divided into the following three broad areas:

Article continues below...

Attacks against computer hardware and software, for example, botnets, malware and network intrusion

for example, botnets, malware and network intrusion Financial crimes and corruption, such as online fraud, penetration of online financial services and phishing

such as online fraud, penetration of online financial services and phishing Abuse in the form of grooming or ‘sexploitation’, especially crimes against children

Top 10 cybercrime prevention tips