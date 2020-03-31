Lock down rules apply to secure estates

Lock down is something new for most South Africans and some are wondering if the rules apply to them or not.

In Jeffreys Bay, two local surfers were fines R 5000 each after they went surfing at Supertubes on Sunday and were caught by the law enforcement officials. Locals are allegedly looking to have a word with a foreign surfer who broke the rules and went surfing last Friday.

Following several enquiries about residents being able to walk or jog within their security estates/complexes, the South African Police have advised the following:

The Regulations also apply to people living within estates/complexes meaning NO walking, jogging or walking of pets within closed estates/complexes is allowed.