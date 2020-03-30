DA calls for activation of Rural Community Policing Structures

DA calls for activation of Rural Community Policing Structures
South Africa 30 March 2020

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested Minister Bheki Cele to allow existing community policing structures in rural areas to assist SAPS during the lockdown.

Criminal elements in rural areas are likely to exploit the lockdown for their own nefarious purposes. While fighting the Coronavirus we must also ensure that crime prevention is at the top of our agenda.

The DA supports the intention of the SAPS instruction preventing Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs) from active deployment during the lockdown.

“This is incredibly important in densely populated urban environments in order to limit the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Andrew Whitfield, the DA Shadow Minister of Police.

“Rural communities, however, are sparsely populated and increasingly vulnerable to criminal elements during the lockdown while SAPS is focused on enforcing the regulations.

It is important for SAPS to consider, on a case by case basis, the deployment of existing rural community policing structures to be their eyes and ears in rural areas.

These community policing structures must operate within the existing command structure and comply fully with all applicable legislation. It must be made clear to all that only SAPS, with the support of the SANDF, are responsible for enforcing the regulations.

Together we can defeat the Coronavirus and keep our communities safe”,”added Whitfield.

