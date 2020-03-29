Politicians and Celebrities who have tested positive to Coronavirus

Politicians and Celebrities who have tested positive to Coronavirus
News 29 March 2020

Top celebrities and politicians have been affected by Coronavirus as governments around the world introduce strict measures to stop its spread.

More than 164 000 cases have been recorded world over, among them are politicians and celebrities.

Celebrities affected

The latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 is British actor Idris Elba who broke the news on his Twitter account. Elba said he did not have symptoms and he was currently in isolation as per the requirements by authorities.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus last week. Hanks and his wife are currently in Australia, in isolation.

Politicians Infected With Coronavirus

Among politicians who tested positive to the virus is a minister in the United Kingdom’s health department Nadine Dorries.

Australian home affairs minister, Peter Dutton tested positive for the virus. He is currently hospitalised and under quarantine.

Iranian vice president, Massoumeh Ebtekar is among top politicians to test positive for the COVID-19. Also, Iran’s deputy health minister Iraj Harichi also tested positive. The country is the epicentre of the virus in the Middle East.

Another person to be affected is Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife to Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau who tested positive after she travelled to the United Kingdom.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez also tested positive for the virus. Spain has placed the whole country under lockdown after the number of affected people surpassed 6 000.

Spain’s Catalonia regional leader also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under self-isolation.

Another top government official who was affected by the virus is Catalan deputy head of government Pere Aragones who announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 15.

Spanish minister Irene Montero and her spouse Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias have been put under quarantine after Montero tested positive for COVID-19.

French Culture Minister Frank Riester also tested positive for the virus and is currently in isolation.

United States Miami City Mayor tested positive to the virus while a top aide to the Brazilian President Fabio Wangarten tested positive after he met with United States President Donald Trump who tested negative.

Poland’s environment minister Michal Wos announced on his Twitter account that he tested positive for the virus.

