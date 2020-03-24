Kouga Municipality restricts access to buildings

In line with national safety precautions against the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 Kouga Municipality would like to discourage residents from visiting municipal buildings.

Community halls will, furthermore, be closed for public functions for at least the next four weeks while the East Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has also ordered that all libraries be closed.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to make use of the municipality’s telephonic and electronic systems to pay their accounts, as well as for account and service-related queries,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

He said while the municipality’s daily operations would continue, strict access control would be applied at municipal buildings.

“This is necessary for the safety of both our staff and the public. We regret the inconvenience, but it is an essential safety precaution in these extraordinary times,” he said.

Details on how to make electronic payments are printed on municipal accounts.

Account queries with regard to services can be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

Property rates and tax-related queries can be emailed to [email protected]

Account balance queries, service requests and complaints can be directed to the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200 (option 4) or reported through the Link service delivery app.

The Link Powered by Vodacom app can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the App Store.

Photo: Joey Nel