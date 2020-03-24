Corona Virus lock down for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The municipality’s political and administrative leadership will be meeting with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we are ready to implement whatever is required in order to protect our residents from the virus”,”said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“We ask our communities to remain calm as the President has made it clear that food stores and medical services will remain open during the lockdown.

If you need to go out to buy food, please avoid taking anyone with you. It is safest to go alone and take the necessary precautions as far as possible.

Law enforcement and the municipality’s essential services staff will continue working to ensure our communities are safe and serviced.

Article continues below...

We urge everyone to adhere to the President’s call – please stay home, look after one another and check official government channels for updates and clarity regarding the lockdown directives. Kouga will also be sharing these updates on our Facebook page.

Let’s take this extraordinary action to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep Kouga safe,”added Hendricks.

Photo: Joey Nel