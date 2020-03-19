Police are searching for rape suspect

The South African Police in Port Elizabeth are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing a rape suspect.

It is alleged that on 06 January 2020 at about 11:30, a 16-year-old teenager was dropped off on the N2 at Kragga Kamma.

A driver in a white bakkie stopped and offered the teenager a lift as she was heading towards Humansdorp.

According to the victim, he said he was going to Greenbushes to drop off a battery. As they neared the spot where she had to get off, the driver continued driving and parked the bakkie in bushes where he allegedly raped her.

He then left her on the side of the road and drove off. The teenager flagged a passing motorist and she was taken to SAPS Kabega Park and reported the incident.

The suspect has light brown eyes and he has a beard. He is medium built and is approximately 35-40 years old. He was wearing dark blue faded jeans and a black T-shirt. He has short brown/ black hair.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspect or may recognise him from the facial identikit compiled by the Facial Identification Unit is asked to contact D/Sgt Ntombokolo Makubalo on 071 352 4733 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.