No World Surf League events until end of May

JBay Winterfest Jeffreys Bay Surfing 17 March 2020

Due to the continued spread of the Corona Virus, the World Surf League (WSL) is postponing or canceling all events until the end of May.

This includes the postponement of the remainder of the events in the Australian leg of the Championship Tour, Bells Beach and Margaret River, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards.

The Quiksilver Pro G-Land – scheduled to take place in a remote part of Indonesia in June – will either be canceled or moved to an area with more infrastructure.

WSL’s CEO Erik Logan said to WSL fans and supporters: “We have every intention of commencing the 2020 Championship Tour season, and all our tours, as soon as possible.  We are already hard at work doing scenario planning for what a reimagined 2020 tour might look like.

The current and quickly evolving changes to international travel are making it extremely challenging to determine an appropriate time to recommence and get surfers to and from event locations safely.

The WSL’s primary concern right now is for the health and safety for our athletes, fans and global employees.”

Based on the information the WSL is receiving from global experts and agencies regarding the pandemic, June feels like the most likely time to kick off the 2020 season safely, thus the decision made today.

Logan continued, “We are a truly global sport. Moving tours and events between countries is challenging under the best of conditions. Under current circumstances, it’s just not possible, and will not be for some time to come.

As a league that organizes public gatherings, we are also extremely conscious of our social responsibility not to enable and accelerate the spread of the virus.”

The JBay Open is scheduled for 3 – 19 July and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest. At this stage, the event is scheduled to go ahead.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Corona Virus in Jeffreys Bay as yet.

