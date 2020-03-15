Three pedestrians killed on R102 near Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between an Isuzu truck and a Ford Ranger on the R102, between the Kabeljous Rivier and Mondplaas, on Friday, 13 March 2020 at about 19:00.

Two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the accident occurred. It is alleged that the 43-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger then lost control over his vehicle and veered across the road.