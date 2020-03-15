Three pedestrians killed on R102 near Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident between an Isuzu truck and a Ford Ranger on the R102, between the Kabeljous Rivier and Mondplaas, on Friday, 13 March 2020 at about 19:00.
Two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the accident occurred. It is alleged that the 43-year-old driver of a Ford Ranger then lost control over his vehicle and veered across the road.
The Ford Ranger collided with three pedestrians standing outside their vehicle that had broken down. The three women (ages 23, 49 and 53) were fatally injured on impact.
The driver was arrested on the scene on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor and a second charge of culpable homicide.
He is is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 March 2020 on these charges.
The names of the victims will be released after their next-of-kin were informed and formal identification was completed.
Photo: Joey Nel