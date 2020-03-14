Two women attacked in Wavecrest home invasion

Two Jeffreys Bay women were brutally attacked in a home invasion in the early hours of Friday morning.

The attack took place in the complex behind Checkers in Wavecrest.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart says both women sustained injuries during the incident and were admitted to hospital.

She says it is not clear if any items were taken but a case of house robbery is under investigation.

According to a family member, her gran’s fingers were nearly cut off and and she was strangled and assaulted.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information pertinent to the case to contact Jeffreys Bay detective Captain Vic Starbuck on 042 200 6600 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.