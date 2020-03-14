Iron Man cancelled due to Corona Virus

The Port Elizabeth Iron Man event has been cancelled due to the Corona virus.

“Due to the Corona virus pandemic, race officials in conjunction with local authorities have decided to postpone the 2020 IRONMAN® African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay originally scheduled for 29 March to 15 November 2020.

Athletes that are registered for the event will receive an email with further details. If you have questions, please contact athlete services at [email protected]

In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,”said the event organisers in a statement.

The PRO14 rugby tournament as well as Premier League soccer have also been postponed, while the World Surf League has cancelled all surf events until April.