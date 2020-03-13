Kouga Council approves R 25 million funding for road repairs

Kouga Council approves R 25 million funding for road repairs
Jeffreys Bay 13 March 2020

Additional funding has been made available for the resealing of roads across the Kouga region.

The DA led Kouga Council approved an extra R13 million for road repairs in the 2019/2020 adjustments budget.

“The original budget was R12 million. We have more than doubled this to R25 million as part of our efforts to accelerate repairs,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

He said 142 000m² of roads was slurried during the 2018/2019 financial year and 17 600m² was resurfaced with hot asphalt, which is more expensive but better quality.

“This project benefited many communities. Areas where roads were resealed included, Rampahosa Village, Weston, Philipsville, KwaNomzamo, St Francis Bay, Paradise Beach and Wavecrest.

“We will be resealing a further 89 000m² with hot asphalt in the current financial year. The resealing of the access road to Pellsrus is already under way.”

Article continues below...

He said a portion of the allocation would go towards surfacing two gravel roads. The details were being finalised.

“From July we plan on expanding this programme and will be paving roads in impoverished areas as well.”

Hendricks said pothole repairs were also ongoing.

“A total of 10 801 potholes were fixed over the last six months of 2019 – that’s more than 1 800 per month.

“We would like to thank all our road teams for the work they’ve been doing.”

Related Posts

New crime trend in J'Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police have made an appeal to the public to be on the lookout for motor vehicles being…

28 Jan 2011
WSL drops Pipe Masters from 2019 Championship Tour

There will be no Pipe Masters in 2019 after the Honolulu Mayor’s office and the World Surf League failed to…

21 Feb 2018
JBay locals go to Funky Town

Jeffreys Bay locals were treated to a sneak preview of its latest self catering accommodation in Jeffreys Bay offering when Funky…

09 May 2012
New DA leadership elected in Kouga and Kou-Kamma

The Democratic Alliance in Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities met over the weekend at Oubos, just outside Kareedouw, for the AGM…

19 Feb 2020
Olympic swimmers dominate at Marina Martinique

World class swimming action took place in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday and the couple of hundred spectators who braved the…

18 Nov 2011
auldfield jeffreys bay
Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld to play in Jeffreys Bay

Two of South Africa’s most loved singer/songwriters are bringing their Summer Breeze tour to Potters Place in Jeffreys Bay on 17…

08 Dec 2018
brenton williams bellbuoy challenge
Bellbuoy Challenge attracts top swimmers

South African world record holder and local open water swimmer, Brenton Williams, will take on the toughest Indian Ocean swim…

12 Apr 2019
Top Skateboard event in J'Bay

In 2011, skate competition will know no borders as Red Bull Manny Mania expands the global series to 34 countries…

08 Jun 2011
Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality is in the process of re-registering two boat launching sites for the public. Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel…

09 Nov 2018
Brad Gouveris wins Trans Elands MTB

Brad Gouveris won the Trans Elands MTB Marathon that finished at the Gamtoos River, near Jeffreys Bay, on Sunday. The 21-year-old, who won…

11 Jun 2019
Raids on J’Bay beachfront

  In an unprecedented show of force, the Kouga Municipality’s Law Enforcement and the Jeffreys Bay Police undertook a cleanup…

19 Aug 2010
Fire disaster prevented in Jeffreys Bay

Quick thinking by one of Jeffreys Bay’s councillors ensured that a fire threatening a wooden shack in Pellsrus was extinguished…

05 Feb 2016
Stall space available at Town of the Year ‘makietie’

Local businesses, entrepreneurs, churches and community organisations are invited to apply for stall space at the “Jeffreybaai Kia Makietie” in…

27 Jul 2018
Residents concerned about J’Bay infrastructure

The Jeffreys Bay Residents Association has raised concerns about the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay that deteriorating at an alarming rate….

12 Aug 2011
What can you expect from the Smhart Trails & Turbines run

The Smhart Trails & Turbines run takes place tomorrow (Saturday 30 March 2019) in Jeffreys Bay. This is what runners…

29 Mar 2019