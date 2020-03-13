Kouga Council approves R 25 million funding for road repairs

Additional funding has been made available for the resealing of roads across the Kouga region.

The DA led Kouga Council approved an extra R13 million for road repairs in the 2019/2020 adjustments budget.

“The original budget was R12 million. We have more than doubled this to R25 million as part of our efforts to accelerate repairs,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

He said 142 000m² of roads was slurried during the 2018/2019 financial year and 17 600m² was resurfaced with hot asphalt, which is more expensive but better quality.

“This project benefited many communities. Areas where roads were resealed included, Rampahosa Village, Weston, Philipsville, KwaNomzamo, St Francis Bay, Paradise Beach and Wavecrest.

“We will be resealing a further 89 000m² with hot asphalt in the current financial year. The resealing of the access road to Pellsrus is already under way.”

He said a portion of the allocation would go towards surfacing two gravel roads. The details were being finalised.

“From July we plan on expanding this programme and will be paving roads in impoverished areas as well.”

Hendricks said pothole repairs were also ongoing.

“A total of 10 801 potholes were fixed over the last six months of 2019 – that’s more than 1 800 per month.

“We would like to thank all our road teams for the work they’ve been doing.”