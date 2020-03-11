Tickets sold out for Wine On Water Festival in St Francis Bay

Overwhelming support for the Wine On Water festival presented by Investec saw all available tickets snapped up, with a few weeks still to go before the event starts.

Locals and wine lovers from all over the country have bought every available ticket for the two-day event, and the canals and waterways of St Francis are going to be busy for the weekend 27th – 28th March.

Based around Quaysyde Restaurant, The Wine On Water (WoW) Festival is a canal-based wine tasting event, and each wine farm will be set up on decks at one of the fantastic water-side homes on the canals. Attendees will be escorted via water taxis on the waterways to each house for a wine tasting. There will also be a gin and rum tasting, and all snacks at the stations will be presented by Woodlands Dairy.

The WoW Festival is a Rotary charity event, with all proceeds from the tasting going to needy charities and causes in the St Francis area.

Joining the top wine estates that have been previously mentioned, the WoW festival will also have Muti Gin, Schultz Family Wines, Longridge, Ken Forrester Wines, Grangehurst Winery, Highlands Road Estate, De Grendel Wine Estate, Bergkelder Vinoteque and Cedarberg Wines, to name a few more.

Unfortunately, all tickets are sold out, and at this stage, there is no possibility of more being released in this the inaugural year. The event organisers are pleased to see the incredible interest and demand and are already hard at work with the planning and setting-up for what promises to be the event of the year in St Francis Bay.

Article continues below...

Ticket holders can pick up their access bands on Thursday 26th as well as Friday 27th morning at Quaysyde, before the event kicks off. Please bring your Quicket confirmation with you to get your band.

WoW will take place on the 27th and 28th March. Tastings begin at 12 noon and end at sunset on both days when a whole new party kicks off at the Quaysyde Restaurant and marquee tent.

There will be live music for all with the Grosvenor Road Band, and the night time entertainment will add another whole dimension to the weekend’s festivities.

Photo: Darren Peens