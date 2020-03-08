Photo of the day – Lightning at Humansdorp

Photo of the day – Lightning at Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 8 March 2020

A major storm developed over Kouga last night after a hot and humid day.

Rain fell over Jeffreys Bay while lightning was witnessed in St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of lighting over Humansdorp.

Article continues below...

Mother Nature provided a light show of note. Was actually a bit scary sitting in the open with the flashes all around. Taken from St Francis Bay with the light show over Humansdorp”,”said Wright.

The creation of lightning is a complicated process. We generally know what conditions are needed to produce lightning, but there is still debate about exactly how a cloud builds up electrical charges, and how lightning forms.

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Humansdorp sunset

Humansdorp was founded in 1849, and was named after Johannes Jurie Human and Matthys Gerhardus Human, who were joint founders…

26 Jul 2019
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019
More than 40 taxis impounded in Kouga

MORE than 40 taxis were impounded by Kouga Municipality over the past two months as part of the institution’s drive…

11 Feb 2019
Rain caused power failure in Humansdorp

Over 70 mm of rain was recorded in Humansdorp last night as a thunderstorm hit the Kouga region with intensity….

03 Feb 2019
crime jeffreys bay
Police crack down on criminals in Kouga

A 16 year old girl was among the 18 suspects arrested during police operations in the Humansdorp cluster on Friday…

07 May 2018
Public meetings to review Integrated Development Plan

The review process of Kouga Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year started last night in Oyster…

07 Nov 2017
Humansdorp protesters block road to St Francis Bay

Protesters set tires alight and formed barricades along the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay yesterday. Kouga municipal leadership…

07 Mar 2018
Kouga brings light to Donkerhoek

More than 200 families in Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week. Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen…

18 Jul 2017
Water tests to take place in Humansdorp

Discreteness tests, which could lead to a break in the water supply for up to three hours per day, will…

23 May 2019
Humansdorp fisherman rescued by NSRI

Late yesterday afternoon, the NSRI Port Elizabeth volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated following a request for medical assistance…

15 Apr 2013
Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government

The South African Government is working to alleviate the impact of the ongoing drought in pockets of the country. In…

06 Jan 2020
Woodlands Dairy cleans up entrance to Humansdorp

Woodlands Dairy in partnership with Kouga Municipality, is taking charge of the road that leads into Humansdorp from the N2….

31 Oct 2018
Pavements vandalized in Humansdorp

Mindless vandalism is jeopardizing Kouga Municipality’s efforts to build sidewalks near the Point in Arcadia, Humansdorp. The newly-cast sidewalks have…

29 Jun 2019
Humansdorp cell phone shop robbed at gun point

Three armed men robbed a cell phone shop yesterday morning in Humansdorp. The men held the shop’s employees at gun…

04 May 2018
Entries open for April Enduro

Article continues below…

04 Apr 2012