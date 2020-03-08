Photo of the day – Lightning at Humansdorp

A major storm developed over Kouga last night after a hot and humid day.

Rain fell over Jeffreys Bay while lightning was witnessed in St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of lighting over Humansdorp.

Mother Nature provided a light show of note. Was actually a bit scary sitting in the open with the flashes all around. Taken from St Francis Bay with the light show over Humansdorp”,”said Wright.

The creation of lightning is a complicated process. We generally know what conditions are needed to produce lightning, but there is still debate about exactly how a cloud builds up electrical charges, and how lightning forms.