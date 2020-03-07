Photo of the day – Kabeljous Beach

Photo of the day – Kabeljous Beach
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 7 March 2020

Not many towns are surrounded by nature reserves, have some of the best waves in the world as their back garden and endless golden beaches to add to the perfection nature has provided.

Jeffreys Bay has it all, including the majestic beauty of the Kabeljous Beach.

Access to the Kabeljous Nature Reserve can be found from the beach, while the river is a favourite of many people who come and appreciate the beauty of the area,

Local photographer Joey Nel captured this magnificent image of the Kabeljous Beach.

