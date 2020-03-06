Olympic swimmers in action at Marina Martinique this weekend

Olympic swimmers in action at Marina Martinique this weekend
Jeffreys Bay Swim 6 March 2020

World class swimming returns to Jeffreys Bay this weekend with the South African Open Water Swim Champs taking place at Marina Martinique from 7 – 8 March.

With the Olympic Games scheduled for July, there is everything to swim for as the top swimmers in South Africa gather to compete in the 10 km, 7.5 km, 5 km and 3 km events at the Marina, regarded as one of the best open water swim venues in the world.

With the protected salt water canals presenting the opportunity to swim fast times and residents cheering them from their houses, the Marina has become a firm favourite of swimmers from all over the world.

Leading the charge this weekend will be Olympian Chad Ho who has the fastest qualifying time going into the 10 km event.

This event is the official Olympic distance and the winner will in all likelihood be chosen to represent South Africa in Japan in a few months time.

Ho’s time of 1.49:37 is world class and he will be chased by Danie Marais who has a qualifying time of 1.50:14.

“SA Champs this year will be one of the most competitive as there are a lot on the line both for seniors and juniors.

The seniors are all fighting for the spots to head to the Olympic qualifier later this year where only two male and two female swimmers will be selected.”

Article continues below...

As for the juniors they are also fighting for spots to in their respective age groups to compete at junior open water world championships this year which varies in the different distances,”said Olympian Chad Ho.

I’ve been racing at the Marina Martinique for a couple of years now and it’s a fantastic venue to swim at. It’s set up allows for great viewing for the spectators during the race as they can see the entire course and being sea water makes for some fast times”,”added Ho.

Fellow Olympian Michelle Weber, who won the 5 km event at the 2019 Open Water Swim Champs at Marina Martinique, has the fastest qualifying time for the Womens 10 km event (1.56:25). Weber’s primary threats will come from Robyn Kinghorn and St Francis Bay local Amika de Jager.

De Jager, a former winner of the Marina Mile will be a crowd favourite and will be determined to swim well in front of her home crowd.

The action starts on Saturday morning at 9 am when the gruelling 10 km event takes to the water, while the 5 km event will start at 9 am on Sunday morning.

The SA Champs are open to the public and the local community is urged to come and support the best swimmers in South Africa as they attempt to win their races and qualify for the Olympic Games.

For those not able to make it to Marina Martinique, the event, supported by Kouga Municipality, will be live streamed via Face Book

Related Posts

NSRI for Jeffreys Bay

The first NSRI practice took place in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday. Two Jet Ski’s were donated to Station 21 which…

04 Aug 2010
Holiday boost for Jeffreys Bay

The extended holidays in April, which saw the schools break early in the month, coupled with a late Easter, ensured…

03 May 2011
Photo of the day – Supertubes sunrise

Supertubes is arguably the greatest asset in Jeffreys Bay. Delivering perfect waves that consistently grind down the point has attracted…

28 Jan 2019
In Kouga, the DA is a government for the future

If we want to build a modern, resilient country that is able to adapt to the challenges of our fast-changing…

17 Sep 2019
Ryan makes it two in a row at the Xcel Pro

After an excellent day of surf at Supertubes, local favourite and 2009 winner Ryan Payne emerged victorious at the Xcel…

11 May 2010
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts for western suburbs of Jeffreys Bay

The electricity to parts of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted periodically tomorrow (1 October 2018). Affected areas are Aston Bay, Paradise…

30 Sep 2018
Fix our Infrastructure or else

South Africans are now taking the legal route to ensure that the crumbling road infrastructure in South Africa is maintained….

26 Oct 2011
Jbay is a renewable energy hub

The massive wind turbines being transported along the N2 have become a common site in the Kouga and this is…

20 Aug 2013
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Load shedding returns as Eskom runs out of coal

Eskom instituted Stage One load shedding across South Africa yesterday as the power supplier is running out of coal. Load…

19 Nov 2018
Cricket boost for Kouga

A state-of-the-art pilot cricket performance centre, called the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) Kouga Cricket Performance Centre, was officially launched…

05 Jun 2011
10 top things to do at the beach this summer

Jeffreys Bay is world renowned for its golden beaches and majestic sunsets. What are the things you must do this…

11 Dec 2015
Vandals hit the Supertubes Park

  The Supertubes Park in Da Gama Road is looking better than it has in years. The efforts of the…

28 Jul 2010
Numeracy Imbizo held in Jeffreys Bay

A numeracy Imbizo was recently held in Jeffreys Bay to address one of the key issues of education, namely numeracy,…

31 Jul 2019
The Lunar Eclipse in photos

Sky gazers all over the world witnessed the lunar eclipse that occurred on Wednesday evening. The total lunar eclipse was…

17 Jun 2011
Young girl raped in Jeffreys Bay

The J’Bay Police are hunting for a man who raped a 13 year old girl in the bushes near the…

24 May 2011